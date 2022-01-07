Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $604.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 134,515 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.