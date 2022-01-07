Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Down to $17.07

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $16.63. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 475 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.