Reviewing Markel (NYSE:MKL) & Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Markel (NYSE:MKL) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Markel and Hippo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $9.74 billion 1.74 $816.03 million $173.46 7.15 Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Markel and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 3 1 0 2.25 Hippo 0 1 2 0 2.67

Markel currently has a consensus target price of $1,306.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.29%. Hippo has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.46%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than Markel.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 19.30% 6.32% 1.84% Hippo N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Markel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Markel beats Hippo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

