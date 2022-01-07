Reviewing SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) & Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SolarWinds and Braze’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $1.02 billion 2.17 $158.48 million $0.67 20.73 Braze $96.36 million 59.29 N/A N/A N/A

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than Braze.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWinds and Braze’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds 10.87% 6.23% 3.22% Braze N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SolarWinds and Braze, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 2 7 2 0 2.00 Braze 0 0 11 0 3.00

SolarWinds currently has a consensus target price of $25.30, indicating a potential upside of 82.15%. Braze has a consensus target price of $89.60, indicating a potential upside of 44.45%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Braze.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Braze on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Braze

Braze Inc. provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. It operates principally in Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore and Tokyo. Braze Inc. is headquartered in New York.

