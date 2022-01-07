Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Down 79.7% in December

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the November 30th total of 123,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RVPH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,445. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

