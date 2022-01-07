Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $35.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of RVMD stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. 3,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,217. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,981 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 579.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 10,587.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 116,252 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

