Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Reaches $0.0285 on Major Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $34.18 million and approximately $228,186.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00059036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

