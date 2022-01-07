Revomon (REVO) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. Revomon has a market cap of $15.64 million and $1.07 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Revomon has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

