ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of RWLK opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.99. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 333,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

