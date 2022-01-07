REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $101.32

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.32, but opened at $111.10. REX American Resources shares last traded at $110.62, with a volume of 14 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Truist raised their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $586.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $924,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources in the third quarter worth $233,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in REX American Resources in the second quarter worth $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 13.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in REX American Resources in the second quarter worth $249,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
