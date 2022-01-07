REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $101.32

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.32, but opened at $111.10. REX American Resources shares last traded at $110.62, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Truist raised their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $586.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.06.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $924,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources in the third quarter worth $233,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in REX American Resources in the second quarter worth $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 13.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in REX American Resources in the second quarter worth $249,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

