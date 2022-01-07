Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,233,000 after buying an additional 2,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,577,000 after purchasing an additional 173,744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,304,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,997,000 after purchasing an additional 33,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,413,000 after buying an additional 113,065 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

