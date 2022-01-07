Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Down 48.0% in December

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the November 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. lowered their price target on Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rezolute by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rezolute by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,553,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,401. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.55.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

