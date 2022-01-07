Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.37

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$58.37 and traded as high as C$59.75. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$58.72, with a volume of 1,503 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$655.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$58.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

