Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.82

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.82 and traded as high as $15.29. Rite Aid shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 1,750,700 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $718.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rite Aid news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan acquired 14,350 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 88,351 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.