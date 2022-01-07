RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $18.75.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill acquired 16,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $278,323.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after buying an additional 195,857 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

