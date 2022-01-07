Robert Stan Purchases 12,350 Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Robert Stan purchased 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £16,919.50 ($22,799.49).

Robert Stan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Robert Stan acquired 22,500 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($38,808.79).

APF stock opened at GBX 136 ($1.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 162 ($2.18). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £290.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APF. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

