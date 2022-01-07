Robert W. Baird Trims Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Target Price to $21.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

APLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Applied Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

APLT stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The company has a market cap of $113.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 106.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 522,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 44,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

