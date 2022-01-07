Rockwell Diamonds (OTCMKTS:RDIAF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Rockwell Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDIAF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Rockwell Diamonds shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 287,400 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About Rockwell Diamonds (OTCMKTS:RDIAF)

Rockwell Diamonds Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of diamond deposits and natural resource properties in South Africa. The company was formerly known as Rockwell Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rockwell Diamonds Inc in May 2007. Rockwell Diamonds Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

