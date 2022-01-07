Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

