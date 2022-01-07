Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $18.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,771.44. 16,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,741. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,929.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,808.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,825 shares of company stock valued at $459,077,184. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

