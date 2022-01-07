Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Sells 2,658 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $123.04. The stock had a trading volume of 145,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,201,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

