Rowan M. Trollope Sells 2,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $134.79. 1,870,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.26. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $134,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 13,418.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 764,312 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth $109,108,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Five9 by 43,049.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 601,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,085,000 after buying an additional 600,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Truist Securities raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.59.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

