Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of AltaGas (TSE:ALA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.39.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$26.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.80. The firm has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$18.78 and a 1 year high of C$27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$831.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.8300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

