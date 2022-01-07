RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE RPM opened at $97.44 on Friday. RPM International has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in RPM International by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 59,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

