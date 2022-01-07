RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Announces Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

