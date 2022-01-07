RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.36. 821,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,329. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

