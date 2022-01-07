RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.63 Million

Equities analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to report sales of $55.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.04 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $47.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $211.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.32 million to $213.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $224.28 million, with estimates ranging from $212.75 million to $238.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

RPT Realty stock remained flat at $$13.67 during midday trading on Friday. 484,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in RPT Realty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in RPT Realty by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in RPT Realty by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

