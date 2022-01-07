RSM US Wealth Management LLC Acquires 483 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.21.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $179.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day moving average is $186.42. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.