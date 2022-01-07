RSM US Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $32,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.