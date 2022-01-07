RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,246 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

