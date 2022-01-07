RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after acquiring an additional 164,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,204,547,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.35.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $252.79 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $254.71. The firm has a market cap of $162.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.