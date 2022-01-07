RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,344 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $21,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.46. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.27 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

