Rubies (RBIES) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rubies has traded down 11% against the dollar. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $174,415.32 and approximately $16.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rubies

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rubies is a Business and Entertainment Crypto Currency. RBIES coin is mined though bet-mining. Bet-Mining new Rubies will help determine the price per coin, if people determine that it takes 0.015 BTC to make 1 BTC betting volume to unlock 30 Rubies via Bet-Mining, then that would put each Ruby valued at 0.0005 BTC. Markets will ultimately determine the value however. Bet-Mining halved on June 1st 2016The next halving occurs December 1st 2016 Current reward is 200 Rubies per 1 BTC of volume “

Buying and Selling Rubies

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

