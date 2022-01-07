Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

TSE RUS traded up C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$33.18. The company had a trading volume of 46,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,594. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$22.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 29.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,872. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 24,547 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total transaction of C$871,762.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,841,120. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,968 shares of company stock worth $2,276,906.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

