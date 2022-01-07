Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RUTH. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

