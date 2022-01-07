RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Up 160.9% in December

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.86. 25,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,600. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 12.87%. Research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RWEOY shares. HSBC raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cheuvreux raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

