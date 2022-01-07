Ryan Paul Hymel Sells 14,536 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 14,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $118,177.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ryan Paul Hymel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Thursday, January 6th, Ryan Paul Hymel sold 17,444 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $136,412.08.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLYA. Truist Securities raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.