Ryder System (NYSE:R) Shares Gap Down to $84.42

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.42, but opened at $81.62. Ryder System shares last traded at $82.41, with a volume of 1,466 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 38.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ryder System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ryder System by 6.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 91.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 84,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 40,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

