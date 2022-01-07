Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $100,567.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 457,641 shares of company stock worth $2,105,710 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.