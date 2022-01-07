Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $100,567.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 457,641 shares of company stock worth $2,105,710 in the last quarter.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
