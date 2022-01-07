Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SAFRY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 162,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,899. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Safran has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Get Safran alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFRY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Safran from €134.00 ($152.27) to €130.00 ($147.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Safran from €145.00 ($164.77) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.