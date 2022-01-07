Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $85.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sage Therapeutics traded as high as $42.11 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 392,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

SAGE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 147.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 261.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 70,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 63.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 93,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

