Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)’s share price fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22. 28,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 28,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.