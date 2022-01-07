Sandbridge X2 (NYSE:SBII) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,855,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sandbridge X2 by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 233,333 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

