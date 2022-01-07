Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE E opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. ENI has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $29.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that ENI will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ENI by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ENI by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in ENI by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

