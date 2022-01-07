Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Reduced by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

