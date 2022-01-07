Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.73.

NYSE:SC opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after buying an additional 57,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,035,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 37.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 45.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

