Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,251. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $327.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

