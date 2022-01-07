Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Saratoga Investment stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,251. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $330.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SAR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

