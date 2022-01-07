Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.

AMZN stock opened at $3,265.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,454.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,436.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

