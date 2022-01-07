Saturna Capital CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 2,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,739,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,755.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,919.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,782.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

